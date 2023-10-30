Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 43,526 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 43,526 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 194.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after buying an additional 11,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 49,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,591,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,493 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.22, for a total value of $542,183.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,178,357.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total value of $780,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,067.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.22, for a total value of $542,183.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,178,357.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PKG opened at $150.18 on Monday. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $117.95 and a 12 month high of $158.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.49% and a net margin of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.54%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PKG shares. Bank of America cut their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $122.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.83.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

