Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Takes Position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 22,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 301.7% in the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period.

Get VanEck High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS HYD opened at $47.96 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.35 and a 200 day moving average of $50.50.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Increases Dividend

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.2012 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from VanEck High Yield Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

(Free Report)

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.