Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Takes Position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 22,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 301.7% in the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period.
VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BATS HYD opened at $47.96 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.35 and a 200 day moving average of $50.50.
VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Increases Dividend
VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Profile
The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.
