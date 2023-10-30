Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI) Issues Earnings Results

Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, reports. Eagle Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $17.58 million for the quarter.

Eagle Financial Services Price Performance

OTCMKTS:EFSI opened at $31.00 on Monday. Eagle Financial Services has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $38.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $109.12 million, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.87.

Get Eagle Financial Services alerts:

Eagle Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Eagle Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Eagle Financial Services Company Profile

Eagle Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Clarke that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the Shenandoah Valley and Northern Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, NOW, money market, and regular savings accounts; and demand and time deposits.

Featured Articles

