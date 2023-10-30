Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Announces Earnings Results

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Encompass Health Stock Performance

NYSE:EHC opened at $60.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.78. Encompass Health has a twelve month low of $51.15 and a twelve month high of $72.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.60.

Insider Activity at Encompass Health

In related news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 25,330 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total value of $1,799,949.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 497,405 shares in the company, valued at $35,345,599.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 8,294 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.58, for a total transaction of $577,096.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,975.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Encompass Health

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Featured Stories

