Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) Short Interest Update

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 436,400 shares, a decline of 8.9% from the September 30th total of 479,200 shares. Currently, 12.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 63,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days.

Shares of NYSE EXPR opened at $8.64 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.40 million, a PE ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Express has a fifty-two week low of $7.36 and a fifty-two week high of $42.80.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($9.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($11.07) by $2.02. Express had a negative return on equity of 106.10% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $435.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $440.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Express will post -33.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Express in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Express during the second quarter worth $41,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Express during the second quarter worth $49,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Express by 13,293.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 25,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Express in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 22.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Express, Inc operates as a fashion retail company that offers apparel and accessories in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company sells its products under the UpWest and Express brands for men and women through its retail and factory outlet stores; express.com, an online store; and Express mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

