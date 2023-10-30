Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Position Decreased by Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 105.4% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM opened at $105.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.40 and a 200-day moving average of $109.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.42. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $98.02 and a 52-week high of $120.70. The company has a market cap of $422.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.05.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 36.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. HSBC raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Redburn Partners raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on XOM

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.