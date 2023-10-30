EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (EYPT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 1st. Analysts expect EyePoint Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.62) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($1.02). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 92.58% and a negative net margin of 283.81%. The business had revenue of $9.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.03 million. On average, analysts expect EyePoint Pharmaceuticals to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of EYPT opened at $5.90 on Monday. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $15.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

In related news, major shareholder Ew Healthcare Partners, L.P. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,490,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,560,117.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 327,892 shares of company stock valued at $4,296,673. 13.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 533.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 5,899 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. 99.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to help improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary erodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery, including EYP-1901, an investigational sustained delivery intravitreal anti-VEGF treatment, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials.

