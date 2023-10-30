First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $285.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.36 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 11.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share.

First Hawaiian Stock Performance

Shares of FHB stock opened at $17.81 on Monday. First Hawaiian has a one year low of $15.08 and a one year high of $28.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.22 and a 200-day moving average of $18.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

First Hawaiian Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.76%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Hawaiian

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FHB. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in First Hawaiian by 530.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in First Hawaiian during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Hawaiian during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in First Hawaiian by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FHB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Read Our Latest Report on FHB

About First Hawaiian

(Get Free Report)

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, include checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.