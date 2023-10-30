First Horizon Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $1,076,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Boston Scientific by 24.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 5,581 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Down 0.5 %

Boston Scientific stock opened at $49.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $40.93 and a 1-year high of $55.38. The company has a market cap of $72.51 billion, a PE ratio of 60.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 8.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $581,099.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,795 shares in the company, valued at $2,578,873.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 15,867 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $872,685.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 197,992 shares in the company, valued at $10,889,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 330,990 shares of company stock worth $17,435,124. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.55.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

