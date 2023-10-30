First Horizon Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 26.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after buying an additional 4,424 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 11.7% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the second quarter valued at about $264,000. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 4.0% during the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 215.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,319,000 after buying an additional 56,970 shares during the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total transaction of $136,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,055 shares in the company, valued at $959,621.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other M&T Bank news, CFO Daryl N. Bible bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $111.04 per share, for a total transaction of $555,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 32,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,551.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total transaction of $136,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,621.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America cut their target price on M&T Bank from $142.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on M&T Bank from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on M&T Bank from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.62.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

M&T Bank stock opened at $108.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.79. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.53 and a fifty-two week high of $172.59.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 24.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.83 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 30.01%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Featured Stories

