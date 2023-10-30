First Horizon Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $35,409.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,742.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total transaction of $321,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,999,057.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $35,409.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,742.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,682 shares of company stock valued at $953,275 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HSY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hershey from $245.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Hershey from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Hershey from $263.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.24.

Hershey Stock Performance

Hershey stock opened at $184.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $37.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $203.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $183.96 and a 12 month high of $276.88.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 54.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.192 dividend. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

