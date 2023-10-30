First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $171,000 Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on EXC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Exelon from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Exelon in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Exelon from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Exelon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exelon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.40.

Exelon Trading Down 1.8 %

EXC stock opened at $38.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $38.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.63. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $35.71 and a twelve month high of $44.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.67 and a 200-day moving average of $40.26.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Further Reading

