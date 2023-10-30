First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $209,000 Stock Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 150.1% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 41,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 24,617 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $496,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 42,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 71,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after buying an additional 37,500 shares during the period. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 1,004,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,138,000 after buying an additional 29,847 shares during the period. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total value of $452,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,037.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total value of $452,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,037.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 25,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total transaction of $1,130,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 136,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,177,132.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,454 shares of company stock valued at $2,249,894. 2.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MGM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Barclays cut their price target on MGM Resorts International from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Susquehanna cut their price target on MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $63.00 to $66.50 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.81.

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $34.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.41. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $31.40 and a 52 week high of $51.35.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 2.10%. MGM Resorts International’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

