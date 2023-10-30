First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $29.01 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 270,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.0% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $29,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 318.8% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 13,065 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 7,744 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $105.55 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $98.02 and a one year high of $120.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.05.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, September 25th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

