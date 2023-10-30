First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $301,000 Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 6.4% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.1% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EL. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $208.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $206.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at $7,421,020.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $1,933,967.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,800 shares in the company, valued at $8,523,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,421,020.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 7.2 %

NYSE EL opened at $124.53 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $147.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.64 and a fifty-two week high of $283.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.54 billion, a PE ratio of 44.79, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.05.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 94.96%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.