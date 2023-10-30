First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $319,000 Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MNST. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,161,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,228,000 after buying an additional 26,810,116 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 98.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,001,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,434,000 after buying an additional 16,863,544 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,938,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,114,000 after buying an additional 16,239,404 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Monster Beverage by 109.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,274,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,014,000 after purchasing an additional 11,129,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Monster Beverage by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,220,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,064,000 after purchasing an additional 8,565,588 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $49.90 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.69 and its 200-day moving average is $56.10. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $45.06 and a 52 week high of $60.47. The firm has a market cap of $52.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $6,308,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,141,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,451,375.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $6,308,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,141,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,451,375.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $3,305,239.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,027,840 shares in the company, valued at $60,447,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,318 shares of company stock valued at $9,620,379 over the last ninety days. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MNST shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.76.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

See Also

