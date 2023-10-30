First Horizon Advisors Inc. Increases Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 23.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in DraftKings during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in DraftKings during the first quarter valued at $42,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its position in DraftKings by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. 32.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.37.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 23,691 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $710,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 648,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,463,190. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 23,691 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $710,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 648,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,463,190. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 311,207 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $10,674,400.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,788,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,635,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 880,651 shares of company stock valued at $26,569,721. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DraftKings Price Performance

DKNG stock opened at $26.64 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 1.80. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.69 and a 52-week high of $34.49.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $874.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.25 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 97.42% and a negative net margin of 38.90%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

DraftKings Profile

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

