First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 1,576 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 77.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,576 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 0.8% in the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 10.4% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 4.2% in the second quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 4.2% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 41.3% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on LRCX. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $825.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $520.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $660.00.

Lam Research Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $584.02 on Monday. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $384.72 and a 52-week high of $726.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $642.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $618.62. The company has a market capitalization of $76.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.50.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.70. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 27.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 27.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total value of $9,869,379.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,483 shares in the company, valued at $19,000,493.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lam Research news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total value of $9,869,379.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,483 shares in the company, valued at $19,000,493.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total transaction of $553,675.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at $7,606,446.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,159 shares of company stock worth $12,913,253 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

