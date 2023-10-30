First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 56 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 538 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 153.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 1,425.0% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.70, for a total value of $368,742.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,102.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.70, for a total value of $368,742.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,102.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.89, for a total transaction of $214,187.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,050,608.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,192 shares of company stock worth $9,722,355 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $554.01 on Monday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $351.25 and a 12 month high of $614.36. The stock has a market cap of $113.57 billion, a PE ratio of 71.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $565.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $541.84.

A number of brokerages have commented on NOW. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $734.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $657.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $607.16.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

