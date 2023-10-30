First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 65 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 875 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 63,861.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,406,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,057,506,000 after purchasing an additional 39,345,041 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,961,117,000 after purchasing an additional 11,947,096 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,346,293 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,110,597,000 after purchasing an additional 804,805 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,108,166 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $862,423,000 after purchasing an additional 268,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $963,542,000. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 7,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total value of $2,164,768.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,903.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total value of $1,063,404.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,056.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 7,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total value of $2,164,768.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,069 shares in the company, valued at $8,324,903.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,144 shares of company stock worth $7,485,023. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CI stock opened at $303.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.64. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $240.50 and a twelve month high of $340.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.89.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.15. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $48.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Edward Jones cut The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.05.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

