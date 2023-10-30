First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 83 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.0% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 42,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,805,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 7.0% in the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the first quarter valued at $17,179,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the second quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 9.8% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 114,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,836,000 after acquiring an additional 10,174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BIIB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $347.00 to $336.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $327.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $311.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.21.

Biogen Stock Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $234.52 on Monday. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $233.76 and a fifty-two week high of $319.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.12.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.43, for a total value of $116,124.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,668.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

