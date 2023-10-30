First Horizon Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,224 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $238.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.69 billion, a PE ratio of 189.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $242.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.81. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.22 and a 1 year high of $265.90.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.75, for a total transaction of $170,696.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $768,017. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total transaction of $10,613,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at $41,797,458.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.75, for a total transaction of $170,696.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $768,017. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,890 shares of company stock worth $41,681,893 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PANW. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.75.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

