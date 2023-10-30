Forsta AP Fonden Has $3.86 Million Stock Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 54,300 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $3,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STLD. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 15,865 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 4.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 64,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $104.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.49. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.55 and a 52 week high of $136.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The business’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 10.90%.

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $5,041,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,443,905.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on STLD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered Steel Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Citigroup upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Steel Dynamics from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.89.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

