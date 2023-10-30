Fresh Del Monte Produce (FDP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) will post its 09/30/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 1st. Analysts expect Fresh Del Monte Produce to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.14%.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Stock Performance

Shares of FDP stock opened at $25.01 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.50. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a 12-month low of $24.53 and a 12-month high of $32.49.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.87%.

In other news, SVP Jesus Rodriguez Calvo sold 1,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $44,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, Director Michael J. Berthelot sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total value of $170,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,565.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jesus Rodriguez Calvo sold 1,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $44,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,025 shares of company stock valued at $367,196 over the last ninety days. 36.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fresh Del Monte Produce

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 247.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 235.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. 65.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

