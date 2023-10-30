Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 331,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,246 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $16,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLPI. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 203.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter worth $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter worth $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Barry F. Schwartz bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.83 per share, with a total value of $68,745.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,535,453.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Barry F. Schwartz purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.83 per share, for a total transaction of $68,745.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 55,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,535,453.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barry F. Schwartz purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.74 per share, with a total value of $47,740.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 53,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,569,510.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $163,835 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

Shares of GLPI stock opened at $44.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.91 and a fifty-two week high of $55.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.18. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.97.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.73 dividend. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.57%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

