Global Industrial (GIC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.16. Global Industrial had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 31.82%. The firm had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.00 million. On average, analysts expect Global Industrial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Global Industrial Price Performance

GIC opened at $31.17 on Monday. Global Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $20.52 and a fifty-two week high of $34.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.29.

Global Industrial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Industrial

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Global Industrial’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Industrial by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,137,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,598,000 after purchasing an additional 125,997 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Industrial by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 353,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,495,000 after acquiring an additional 65,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Global Industrial by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 297,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,993,000 after acquiring an additional 10,062 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Industrial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 283,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Global Industrial by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 248,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,669,000 after acquiring an additional 37,633 shares during the period. 31.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Global Industrial

Global Industrial Company operates as a value-added industrial distributor of industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. The company offers industrial and MRO products under Global, GlobalIndustrial.com, Nexel, Paramount, and Interion trademarks. It offers products, including storage and shelving, safety and security, carts and trucks, HVAC and fans, furniture and decor, material handling, janitorial and facility maintenance, workbenches and shop desks, tools and instruments, plumbing and pumps, office and school supplies, packaging and shipping, lighting and electrical, food service and retail, medical and laboratory, motors and power transmission, building supplies, machining, fasteners and hardware, vehicle maintenance, and raw materials.

