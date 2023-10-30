Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01, reports. Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $167.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.56 million.

Gorman-Rupp Trading Up 2.8 %

GRC stock opened at $30.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.84. Gorman-Rupp has a one year low of $22.92 and a one year high of $33.74. The stock has a market cap of $809.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Gorman-Rupp alerts:

Gorman-Rupp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This is a boost from Gorman-Rupp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GRC shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Gorman-Rupp in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Gorman-Rupp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Gorman-Rupp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GRC

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gorman-Rupp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Gorman-Rupp during the second quarter worth $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp during the first quarter worth $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 61.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 500.0% during the second quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 209.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gorman-Rupp

(Get Free Report)

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high-pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gorman-Rupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gorman-Rupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.