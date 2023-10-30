Gouws Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Gouws Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,779 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 5.6% of Gouws Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Gouws Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Visa by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in Visa by 666.7% in the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 230 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,250 shares of company stock valued at $9,879,039 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Visa

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE V opened at $229.27 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $193.32 and a 12 month high of $250.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $426.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $238.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 21.71%.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.