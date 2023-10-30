Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Has $394,000 Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,270 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $236,865,000 after purchasing an additional 24,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total value of $3,943,848.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total transaction of $3,943,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,770,144.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total transaction of $522,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,705,319.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,811 shares of company stock worth $6,441,376. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $276.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $347.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $308.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. The company had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.23 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 15th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 52.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on HD. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Home Depot from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Home Depot from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.07.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

