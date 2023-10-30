Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. (NASDAQ:GCMG) Holdings Trimmed by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Free Report) by 37.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,707 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Grosvenor Capital Management were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GCMG. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management by 80.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 151,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 67,568 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management by 24.4% during the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 179,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 35,219 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,118,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,164,000 after purchasing an additional 12,640 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Grosvenor Capital Management by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 13,657 shares in the last quarter. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Grosvenor Capital Management

In other news, insider Gcm Grosvenor Inc. bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,800,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Grosvenor Capital Management news, insider Gcm Grosvenor Inc. bought 60,000 shares of Grosvenor Capital Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,800,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Grosvenor Capital Management, purchased 6,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $189,810.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6,327 shares in the company, valued at $189,810. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,102 shares of company stock valued at $430,859. Insiders own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on GCMG shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Grosvenor Capital Management from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Grosvenor Capital Management from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Grosvenor Capital Management Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:GCMG opened at $7.80 on Monday. Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $6.56 and a fifty-two week high of $9.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.63.

Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Grosvenor Capital Management had a net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 83.70%. The firm had revenue of $107.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.89 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Grosvenor Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. Grosvenor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is -169.23%.

About Grosvenor Capital Management

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. was founded in 1971 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

