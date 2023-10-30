Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Stock Position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Free Report) by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MXL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 189.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MXL. Roth Mkm lowered shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital downgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.36.

Shares of MaxLinear stock opened at $14.92 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -372.91 and a beta of 1.85. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $43.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

