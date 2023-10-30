Handelsbanken Fonder AB Lowers Stock Position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 115.1% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Syneos Health stock opened at $42.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.89 and a 12-month high of $52.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.29 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.63). Syneos Health had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Analysts predict that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

About Syneos Health

(Free Report)

Syneos Health, Inc, operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in Phase I to IV of clinical development.

Further Reading

