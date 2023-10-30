Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.70

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st.

Hasbro has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 18 years. Hasbro has a dividend payout ratio of 57.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hasbro to earn $4.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.1%.

HAS opened at $45.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.60. Hasbro has a fifty-two week low of $45.52 and a fifty-two week high of $73.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.87 and its 200 day moving average is $62.15.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.64. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 10.33% and a positive return on equity of 18.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hasbro will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on Hasbro in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, October 6th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $71.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hasbro currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.62.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAS. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Hasbro by 60.9% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in Hasbro by 0.6% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 26,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

