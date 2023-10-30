Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank lessened its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,430 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Illumina were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 158 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.04, for a total transaction of $83,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,524 shares in the company, valued at $7,604,328.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illumina Price Performance

ILMN opened at $109.22 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.99 and a 200-day moving average of $177.90. The company has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.10, a PEG ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.16. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.87 and a 1-year high of $248.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 93.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $229.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.47.

About Illumina

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

