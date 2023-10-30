Independence Contract Drilling (ICD) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 1st. Analysts expect Independence Contract Drilling to post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.19. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $56.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.60 million. On average, analysts expect Independence Contract Drilling to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Independence Contract Drilling Price Performance

Shares of ICD opened at $2.79 on Monday. Independence Contract Drilling has a twelve month low of $2.49 and a twelve month high of $5.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Independence Contract Drilling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICD. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Independence Contract Drilling by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 7,692 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Independence Contract Drilling by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 11,504 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in Independence Contract Drilling during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Independence Contract Drilling during the 4th quarter worth $664,000. 38.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Independence Contract Drilling in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal, superspec AC powered rigs, and additional idle AC rigs in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale.

