Independence Contract Drilling (ICD) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 1st. Analysts expect Independence Contract Drilling to post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.19. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $56.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.60 million. On average, analysts expect Independence Contract Drilling to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Independence Contract Drilling Price Performance
Shares of ICD opened at $2.79 on Monday. Independence Contract Drilling has a twelve month low of $2.49 and a twelve month high of $5.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.39.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Independence Contract Drilling in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal, superspec AC powered rigs, and additional idle AC rigs in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale.
