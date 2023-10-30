iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Stock Position Lowered by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $3,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HDV. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,029,080,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 157.5% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $93.77 on Monday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $93.46 and a 12-month high of $109.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.17 and its 200-day moving average is $100.74.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

