Jennison Associates LLC Boosts Stock Position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 20.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 378,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 65,323 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $34,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 110.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,266,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,718,000 after buying an additional 664,068 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,937,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,845,000 after buying an additional 498,318 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $34,106,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 821,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,270,000 after buying an additional 398,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 269.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 483,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,372,000 after buying an additional 352,620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Performance

Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $73.52 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 95.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.87. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $72.33 and a one year high of $95.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $289.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.93 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 3.58%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total transaction of $816,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,773,583.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Casella Waste Systems news, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 10,000 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total transaction of $816,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,773,583.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Ligon sold 2,500 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total value of $196,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,697,593.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,437 shares of company stock valued at $1,488,483. Corporate insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CWST. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet lowered Casella Waste Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.67.

Casella Waste Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

