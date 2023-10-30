Jennison Associates LLC Decreases Stock Position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its stake in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,070,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 43,864 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $33,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in MaxLinear by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,399,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $471,811,000 after purchasing an additional 858,544 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,946,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $291,830,000 after buying an additional 97,089 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,674,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,390,000 after buying an additional 421,769 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,370,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,453,000 after buying an additional 51,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 3,223.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,161,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,212,000 after buying an additional 2,096,303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MXL stock opened at $14.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.93. MaxLinear, Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $43.66.

MXL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital downgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm downgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MaxLinear currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.36.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

