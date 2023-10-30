Jennison Associates LLC Has $23.25 Million Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 625,563 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 146,108 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $23,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Enbridge in the first quarter valued at $293,879,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Enbridge in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Enbridge in the second quarter valued at $35,000. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ENB opened at $31.39 on Monday. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $42.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.85.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.54%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 187.86%.

ENB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on Enbridge from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Enbridge in a report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Enbridge from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.17.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

