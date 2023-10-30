Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 149,989 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 353,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,989 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $37,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverstone Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% during the second quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 30,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 288,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,937,000 after purchasing an additional 22,499 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.6% in the second quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 25,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 127.1% in the second quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 19,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 11,079 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.9 %

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $105.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $422.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.42. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $98.02 and a one year high of $120.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.40 and a 200 day moving average of $109.19.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on XOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Exxon Mobil

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.