Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 18,446 Shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,446 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in EnPro Industries were worth $34,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in EnPro Industries by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 148.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

EnPro Industries Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NPO opened at $114.40 on Monday. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.74 and a 52-week high of $144.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 4.03.

EnPro Industries Dividend Announcement

EnPro Industries ( NYSE:NPO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $276.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. EnPro Industries’s revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EnPro Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on EnPro Industries from $145.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut EnPro Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EnPro Industries

About EnPro Industries

(Free Report)

EnPro Industries, Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic seals, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.