John B. Sanfilippo & Son (JBSS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 31st. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $234.22 million during the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 6.29%.

JBSS opened at $101.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.30. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a 1 year low of $76.49 and a 1 year high of $127.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JBSS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 397.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,096,000 after buying an additional 123,296 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1,126.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 86,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,238,000 after buying an additional 79,033 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 136.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 81,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,914,000 after buying an additional 47,085 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 81,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,185,000 after buying an additional 42,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 890,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,268,000 after purchasing an additional 41,573 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on John B. Sanfilippo & Son in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

