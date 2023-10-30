John B. Sanfilippo & Son (JBSS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 31st. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $234.22 million during the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 6.29%.
John B. Sanfilippo & Son Price Performance
JBSS opened at $101.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.30. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a 1 year low of $76.49 and a 1 year high of $127.26.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on John B. Sanfilippo & Son in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile
John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.
