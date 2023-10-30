JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Holdings Cut by Hi Line Capital Management LLC

Hi Line Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 118,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,397 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 6.4% of Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $17,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Robbins Farley lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. 68.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Societe Generale downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. HSBC started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.79.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total value of $624,346.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 53,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,739,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $135.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $123.11 and a 1-year high of $159.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $145.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.42.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. The company had revenue of $40.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

