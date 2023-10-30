Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) Releases Earnings Results

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $122.63 million during the quarter. Kansas City Life Insurance had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a negative return on equity of 2.27%.

Kansas City Life Insurance Price Performance

Shares of KCLI opened at $26.00 on Monday. Kansas City Life Insurance has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $30.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.46.

Kansas City Life Insurance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st. Kansas City Life Insurance’s payout ratio is -47.06%.

Kansas City Life Insurance Company Profile

Kansas City Life Insurance Company provides insurance products and services in states and the District of Columbia. It offers a portfolio of individual insurance, annuity, and group life and health insurance; and traditional life insurance, immediate annuities with life contingencies, supplementary contracts with life contingencies, and accident and health insurance.

