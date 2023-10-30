Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stake Boosted by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $6,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $584.02 on Monday. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $384.72 and a 1-year high of $726.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $642.32 and its 200-day moving average is $618.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.70. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 25.08%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.42 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 27.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 27.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lam Research from $620.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Lam Research from $695.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $660.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LRCX

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total value of $553,675.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,606,446.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total value of $553,675.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,606,446.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 1,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.85, for a total value of $1,153,298.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,330,364.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,159 shares of company stock valued at $12,913,253. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.