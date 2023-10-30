Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 45.28%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Lincoln Electric Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ LECO opened at $172.67 on Monday. Lincoln Electric has a 12 month low of $136.00 and a 12 month high of $210.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $181.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.41. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.17.

Lincoln Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a boost from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is presently 29.98%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lincoln Electric

In related news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 8,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.27, for a total transaction of $1,794,819.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,919,283.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.64, for a total value of $204,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,716 shares in the company, valued at $2,174,958.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 8,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.27, for a total value of $1,794,819.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,570 shares in the company, valued at $3,919,283.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Lincoln Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $176.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.57.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

