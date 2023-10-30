Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Purchased by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 815.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,809 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Loews were worth $7,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Loews by 142.3% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new position in Loews during the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Tevis Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Loews by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 36,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Loews during the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Loews by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. 54.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Loews in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Loews Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:L opened at $62.82 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.82. Loews Co. has a 12-month low of $52.85 and a 12-month high of $65.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Loews’s payout ratio is presently 4.75%.

Insider Activity at Loews

In other Loews news, major shareholder Corp Loews acquired 4,456,050 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.29 per share, with a total value of $175,078,204.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 248,414,738 shares in the company, valued at $9,760,215,056.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 561 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.56, for a total transaction of $35,096.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,292 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $205,947.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

