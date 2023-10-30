Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 319,718 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 83,973 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $15,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,072 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 112,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $5,176,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,401,331.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on TMHC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.42.

Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance

NYSE TMHC opened at $37.89 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1-year low of $24.60 and a 1-year high of $52.09.

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Further Reading

