Mackenzie Financial Corp Decreases Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 23.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,109 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 22,442 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of Vulcan Materials worth $16,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 142 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.29.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

VMC opened at $193.69 on Monday. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $159.76 and a one year high of $229.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.80.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.10. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.88%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.