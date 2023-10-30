Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $15.06 Million Stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 195,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $15,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 274.8% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Trading Down 0.8 %

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $80.35 on Monday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.53 and a 52 week high of $93.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.08, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.73.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.06). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 109.78% and a net margin of 4.91%. The business had revenue of $793.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.82 million. Analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on APO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer cut Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.55.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

